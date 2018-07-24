Woman dumps newly born baby in toilet

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested by Koche Police Unit in Mangochi for dumping a newborn child in a toilet.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Sunday at Michesi village in the area of traditional authority Mponda in Mangochi.

The woman has been identified as Josophine Misasi, a security guard at Koche Water Users Association (WUA).

Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi told Malawi24 that on the material day, the police were informed by members of the community that a baby was floating in a pit latrine behind the suspect’s house.

“The Police rushed to the scene and removed the dead body with the help of well-wishers,” Daudi told Malawi24.

Later on investigations were initiated which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Misasi lied to her relatives that she had miscarried. But after being interrogated by Police the suspect disclosed to have dumped the baby a week ago but never revealed her motive behind the act.

Meanwhile the suspect has been referred to Koche Health centre for treatment.

After that she will appear before court to answer the charge of concealing birth of a child which is contrary to section 232 of the penal code.

Josophine Misasi hails from Chomba village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.