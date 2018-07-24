Chilima defends four year silence on corruption

Vice President Saulosi Chilima has responded to questions over his decision to only speak out on corruption in government after his fallout with President Peter Mutharika.

Asked by the BBC yesterday why he is speaking now about corruption in the Mutharika administration in which he is serving, Chilima said it does not matter how long it took him to talk about the vice.

“Whether it takes us one year or two years or four years to speak, the important thing is that we speak. As a matter of fact nobody disagrees that there is corruption,” he said.

Chilima added that his United Transformation Movement is talking more seriously on the issue of corruption and how it will deal with people involved in corruption once elected.

“We need to root it out and form legislation. We need to make sure that we walk the talk. The important thing is that do we mean what we say? Yes we mean it,” said Chilima.

On what he will do for Malawi if elected, Chilima said he will first end corruption and nepotism as well as bring in new politics so as to move away from politics of glorification and poverty in which elected officers want people to beg from them.

“And then you look at what are the sectoral issues that must be resolved so be it in health, education, agriculture, energy. There is going to be a detailed outline of what we intend to do in a manifesto that we will be launching very shortly,” said Chilima.

The vice president last week launched his United Transformation Movement and he is expected to be the grouping’s presidential candidate in the 2019 elections