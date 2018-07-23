Woman, 94, brutally murdered in Dowa

Police in Dowa are hunting for unknown assailants who have murdered a 94-year-old woman at Chilomba village in the area of Senior Chief Msakambewa in the district.

According to Dowa police Public Relations Officer Sergeant Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, the body of the woman Mrs Talius Kwenda was found in a vegetable garden at Chilomba Village.

Kaponda said the woman stayed at Chibanzi village with her grandchildren and on 19th July she left home for Lisongwe village about 8 kilometres away from her village to attend a tombstone stone unveiling ceremony.

“But she never reached her destination and was nowhere to be found until on 21st July when she was found dead in the garden of Mr. Laston Chivundula,” he said.

Kaponda added that the police in the company of medical officials visited the scene and observed that the woman was assaulted using a blunt object.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to the general public in the district to provide information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators as no arrests have been made and investigations are still underway.