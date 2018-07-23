Mulanje Prison receives water tanks

Prisoners at Mulanje Prison will now have tap water that is safe and clean all the time following the installation of two 5000-litre water tanks at the facility.

The tanks mean prisoners will no longer fail to prepare meals late when water from water board stops running.

Community of St Egidio has installed the tanks and has also renovated bathrooms and toilets at the facility renovated making it more conducive for prisoners to stay while they serve their jail terms.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of Water and Rehabilitation of Sanitation project at Mulanje prison by Community of St Egidio, inmates applauded the members of the Community for the timely gesture.

Malawi Prison, National Projects Officer Elliot Chagwa expressed gratitude to the Community for complementing government efforts of improving welfare of inmates in the country’s prisons.

One of the responsible persons at the Community Paola Germano assured the Prison Service of their continued support, both humanitarian and spiritual to the inmates of the country.

“For the Community of St Egidio, prisoners are just like any other person living out there, so we enjoy that cordial relationship. We discovered that they needed a lot like good water, proper sanitation so we mobilized resources for them to get support from us,” said Germano.

One of the inmates, Rose Kumpama, said the project of Water and Rehabilitation of Sanitation has lessened the problems at the prison.

Kumpama further pleaded for more support from the Community saying the female inmates’ cell is too small with the number of inmates that are currently in the cell.

She added further that she would love to see the prison having technical training like tailoring to the inmates as a way of transforming them.

Established through the Roman Catholic Church, Community of St Egidio enjoys membership across all religions with key task of spreading the Gospel of the Lord to those that are in need of it.