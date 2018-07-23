Chilima accused of using persons with albinism for political gain

The Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has accused Vice President Saulos Chilima of using persons with albinism to prop up his candidacy.

APAM President Overstone Kondowe made the remarks in a Facebook post on Sunday, a day after Chilima condemned the killings and attacks against persons with albinism.

During the launch of his United Transformation Movement (UTM) in Lilongwe, Chilima took a swipe at people who kill people with albinism saying they are evil and stupid.

However, APAM President Kondowe noted that Chilima should have started by taking action to stop the evil practice rather than using the issue for political gains during political rallies as he did in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

“It is encouraging to have politicians taking a lead in condemning attacks against persons with albinism and proposing strategies of promoting rights of minority groups including us.

“However, they should refrain from using our challenges for political mileage. Our understanding is that the VP was well placed to solve our challenges than Winiko who with us led the naked demonstrations against the killing of people with albinism in the country,” Kondowe said.

He accused Chilima of shunning various events to which the body invited him despite attending functions organised by churches and other groups.

“The VP has never attended any of our meetings such as International Albinism Awareness Day Commemorations despite being invited several times. We have seen him fundraising for churches,” he noted.

According to Kondowe, Chilima needs to engage the potential victims themselves not through a political podium if he really means business to stop the attacks.