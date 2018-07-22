US businessman murdered in Malawi

A 47-year-old Nkhatabay based American businessman was on Friday brutally murdered at his house in the lakeshore district.

The deceased Michael James Maglioli from Massachusetts State was killed in his house at Dambo area located in Nkhatabay.

According to Nkhatabay police spokesperson Cecilia Mfune, the American was a businessman who sold liquor and soft drinks in the district.

His maid told police that on Friday night she heard a knock and opened the door thinking it was their usual customers but to her shock she saw strange men covered with masks on their faces and armed with panga knifes.

The thugs tied the man with wires and murdered him mercilessly.

Postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood secondary to multiple big cut wounds on the head.