Tsar Leo in EP launch, Tay Grin in countrywide tour finale

Malawi`s urban music heavyweights Tsar Leo and Tay Grin are surely having no days off as they have another busy weekend.

Tsar Leo will be launching his extended music project called Old Times Good Times at Clepa in the capital Lilongwe tomorrow. While Tay Grin will be in the northern city of Mzuzu to finalize his countrywide awards celebration tour.

Tsar Leo`s show promises a great deal of fun as a number of top urban musicians have been lined up to perform. Some of the artists who will take to stage are Purple C, Charisma, Martse, and Crispy Mw. A small fee of K1000 will be enough for admission.

Tay Grin`s show will be staged at the Mzuzu upper stadium. The Nyau King looks forward to warming up Mzuzu with an electrifying performance in this winter season. The show will be free of charge just like the ones he conducted in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

The two top artists teamed up in No Days Off and they are making what they preached count. With both having events in different areas, it is clearly evident that they will miss each other during live performance of the song in question.