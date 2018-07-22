DPP has machine to rig elections – Chilima

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government has purchased a spy machine with the aim of spying on Malawians and rigging elections next year.

Speaking during the launch of United Transformation Movement (UTM) in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, Chilima said government has purchased a machine through Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority to rig elections.

Chilima however challenged that the DPP government cannot rig elections using the machine saying they do not have the capacity to do so.

He also noted that the spy machine is a threat to Malawians’ privacy since it will be recording calls people make without their knowledge.

“We know that you have bought the machine, an evil government that wants to spy on its citizens. What are you afraid of? Do you want to know our strategies? If you want to know strategies of United Transformation Party then come and join us,” said Chilima.

On claims that the ruling party can’t be booted out of government, Chilima said Malawians will see on 23rd May, 2019 when he will be announced as victor.

He also spoke on corruption saying government has money but few people are stealing the public funds to enrich themselves.

In his speech, the Vice President asked Democratic Progressive Party members who are stealing from Malawians to refund the stolen money because once he is elected into the highest office of the country, they will be in hot soup.

He pointed out that once elected as the president of the country, he will give thieves of public funds 30 days to refund the stolen money or else they will all be arrested and rot in prison.

According to Chilima, our prisons are full of people who committed minor offences yet people who are stealing from Malawians are just enjoying.

He vowed to turn things around by pardoning the people who committed minor cases and put looters of public funds behind bars.