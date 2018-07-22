Devotion: You laugh and don’t cry

Psalm 2:2-4 “The kings of the earth set themselves, And the rulers take counsel together, Against the Lord and against His anointed, saying, “Let us break Their bonds in pieces And cast away Their cords from us.” He who sits in the heavens shall laugh..”

The scripture says when people are plotting evil against the Lord and against the anointed of God, then the Lord in heaven laughs. He laughs because their end has come.

Each and every child of God is anointed because the Holy Spirit dwells in them. So being anointed the Bible says do not touch an anointed and don’t do them any harm.

Even the Israelites were anointed of God and God specifically instructed all people not to tamper with them.

Even if the trouble was caused by the Israelis, no one was allowed to revenge.

Psalm 105:13-15 “They went about from nation to nation, from one kingdom to another people. He allowed no one to do them wrong. Yes, he reproved kings for their sakes, “Do not touch my anointed ones! Do my prophets no harm!”

Its same today, every Child of God is called an anointed and anybody who tampers with you is in trouble. If they dare do it, their end is near. He who sits in heaven laughs at them. Anybody who touches you, touches the pupil of God’s eye and you know what that means. Zechariah 2:8 … “for anyone who touches you touches the pupil of his eye.”

This is the reason why you just need to laugh whenever a person wants to tamper with you. Dont curse them, dont fear, dont lose heart. Their end is certain and their demotion is guaranteed.

Confession

I am untouchable. Anybody who dares to tamper with me is doing it at their own risk. I have God in me and therefore am separated and am ambassador of heaven. Whoever troubles me is troubling my home country heaven. I am above and not below. In Jesus Name. Amen

