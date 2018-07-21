It’s over: Junior Flames ousted by Amajita

Kobamelo Kodisang and Thabiso Monyane inspired South Africa Under 20 to a comfortable 2-0 win over Malawi Under 20 to qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Niger.

After a goalless first leg in South Africa last week, the Amajita meant business as they scored their opener in the 14th minute through Kodisang following a defensive relapse from the hosts, 1-0.

Malawi struggled to settle down especially in the middle of the park where Auspicious Kadzongola, David Daudi and Francisco Madinga were operating.

With the visitors leading, Sbusiso Mabilitso, James Monyane and Lyle Foster were tormenting Malawi’s defence like nobody’s business but they were very unfortunate not to find the back of the net.

The hosts had their fair of chances through Peter Banda and Andrew Malisero but Amajita’s defence led by Keenan Abrahams, Wiseman Meyiwa and Njabulo Blom was very outstanding to protect goalkeeper Khulekani Kubheka.

In the second half, the visitors were more defensive as they tried to defend their lead to death but they were able to catch Malawi on counterattacks.

Banda and Kadzongolo combined well to release Maonga who was late to arrive on the ball, allowing Kubheka to save the situation for the South Africans.

Malawi lacked pace to unlock South Africa’s defense, though they had some chances in the half.

Just when everybody thought the match was over, Amajita sealed their win with minutes to play through Monyane following brilliant exchange of passes from the midfield, 2-0 it ended.

The result takes South Africa to the tournament next year.

As for Malawi, it’s over following another poor run of result at home.

The Junior Flames registered no win at home in the entire campaign, drawing 0-0 to Swaziland before losing 2-1 to Angola.