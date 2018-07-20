Mangochi defeating crime

The Mangochi police bi-annual report for July indicates a 3 percent decline in overall crime and traffic offences in the first half of 2018 in the district.

During the same period in 2017, a total of 1042 criminal cases were recorded while this year the Police Station has collected data of 1014 cases.

Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi told Malawi24 that on sexual offences, the statistics show that sexual offences have trailed down the graph. For instance in 2018, 21 cases of defilement have been registered compared to 24 reported in 2017.

“The station community policing branch jointly with Police women network and various stakeholders have been conducting school outreach programs and sensitization awareness in different parts of the district to curb the offences which are worrisome.

“Following stiff penalties given to offenders by the courts lately, the station is confident of continued decline in sexual offences as the imprisonments have played a big role in advocating against the malpractice,” Daudi told Malawi24.

On road accidents, she said out of 20 road accidents this year 16 deaths were registered compared to 33 accidents in 2017 which claimed 23 lives.

Daudi said the reduction in both crime and road accidents is attributed to intensive day and night patrols, police visibility, road safety awareness through the media especially community radios in the district and most importantly the good relationship between the Police and members of the general public such that it has been easy for the Police to receive tips on criminal activities in the district.

“Therefore the Police wishes to extend their gratitude to all stakeholders and members of the general public for their support in fighting against crime.

“Additionally, as one way of ensuring that safety and security is not compromised, the Police will continue with the security initiatives which have so far yielded the good figures in the district,” she added.