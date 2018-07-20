Gemini Major to headline MUST socials

South African based Malawian reggae dancehall musician cum producer is the main headliner at the forthcoming Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) social weekend.

The event is scheduled for this Saturday at the academic institution’s auditorium. Other artists lined up to perform are Piksy and Theo Thompson.

In an interview with Malawi24 on Wednesday, MUST`s entertainment director Alfred Malunga said they have invited the international star as one way of encouraging more local artists to perform at the college.

“We want to give local artists a reason to come to MUST. It is sad to note that they perform anywhere except here,” said Malunga

When asked if the college has enough space to contain a mammoth crowd that will throng Thyolo to see the international star, Malunga confidently said that their auditorium accommodates 6, 000 people.

Gemini has since confirmed his homecoming through a video which is currently circulating on social media. He admits that he has not been home for some time. He last performed in Malawi in 2016 at the Urban Music Party event.

The social weekend is sponsored by National Bank of Malawi and Sunbird. The former has provided funding for equipment and stage while the latter will provide accommodation for the invited star.

However, the entertainment director said they need more financial support because they do not have enough to sort out the invited star.

“We still need more financial support, we have heavily relied on borrowed money to organize the event. Should the event fail to sell out, we will be in serious debts,” he said

He therefore called upon the corporate world to bail them out as that will provide the companies with an opportunity to advertise their products or services at the event.