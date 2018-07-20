Chitipa lion injures three

A stray lion in Chitipa on Thursday injured three people who were trying to kill it.

The incident happened at Kasisi village as the three were trying to kill the wild animal using spears and axes.

However, the lion managed to bite the people and run away.

The injured people have been identified as Mabacha Sibale, Kauka and Haonga all of Kasisi village in Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in the district.

The three were taken to Kameme health centre following the incident.

Police say the lion is still moving around the area and have advised people to take extra care.

Earlier on Thursday, Chitipa Police spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka said the lion has been terrorising areas around Senior Chief Kameme and Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

He added that the wild animal is suspected to have escaped from Luangwa game reserve in Zambia.

“The Lion had been spotted at Malawi and Spoiler in Kameme where it killed three cows.

“It has been also spotted at Kasisi, Llama and Lwakwa where three cows had been killed,” he said.

Simwaka said Police and game officials have been deployed to hunt down the animal.