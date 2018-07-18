Obama challenges youth

Former president of the United States of America (USA) Barack Obama has challenged the youth to stand up and fight oppression.

Obama said this during delivery of his first high profile speech since the expiry of his presidency in Johannesburg, South Africa yesterday to mark Nelson Madiba Mandela`s 100th birthday.

Mandela died in 2013 aged 95 and he was the first democratically elected president of South Africa. Madiba and Obama were both first black leaders for their nations.

Basing his call on Madiba`s quote, Obama said now is the time for young people to fight oppression.

“Mandela said young people are capable when aroused of bringing down the towers of oppression and raising the banners of freedom, now is a good time to be aroused,” Obama said.

His sentiments resonates with the political situation in Malawi where some parties are calling for youthful participation in politics. It is believed, the youth have what it takes to take the country out of poverty.

Obama`s speech also tackled on the importance of acknowledging facts in the quest to create meaningful working relationship among leaders. He believes, recognizing of facts is crucial towards establishing common grounds among parties hence making it easy to find solutions.

The former US-president delivered the lecture much to the applause of a multitude of people that assembled in a stadium.

According to a political science student at the University of Malawi who opted for anonymity, the issue of facts is clearly overlooked in Malawi. He argues that the Malawi government hardly admits that corruption exists whenever the whistle is blown.