FMB U-20: Wanderers lead Rumphi league

Wocca Wanderers are leading the Rumphi Under 20 First Merchant Bank (FMB) football league and are in pole position to extend their lead to seven points.

Wanderers who are on top with 12 points from four matches may extend the lead if they win their two games in hand to reach the number of games played by second placed Super Rangers who have played six matches and are just a point away from the leaders.

Rumphi district youth football committee general secretary, Geoffrey Zimba, has described the current competition in the league as exciting saying it is difficult to predict matches as there are no walkover clubs.

The competition is so exciting and interesting, as you can see how the teams are doing on the log table, they aren’t far from each other. In other cases the gap is just a point and others just two and that tells that indeed there is tight competition,” said Zimba.

When asked if they have challenges in their league, Zimba said most times teams report late to the match venues due to transportation problems.

In Blantyre, defending national champions Griffin Youngsters are leading the table with 30 points followed by Maggie Chombo Academy and Ndirande Stars who have 28 and 27 points respectively. All the 16 teams in the league are remaining with three matches each to wrap up the first round.

Elsewhere, Disciples FC have opened an eight point lead in Zomba as they are on top with 25 points seconded by Zomba City Stars who have got 17 points. Each of the teams has played nine matches.

Red Lions Youth are at the bottom of Malawis old capital league log table with just a point from eight matches played as Hope Academy are on position 11 in the 12 team league with three points from five matches.

In Karonga, last Sunday Kasoba FC hammered Lupembe 2-1 to go on top with 12 points from five matches as Mmudi are now second with 10 points having played one more match than the leaders.