DPP given two days to return K145 Million

The ruling DPP is faced with just two days to return money amounting to K145 Million, that was ‘fraudulently’ acquired from the Malawi Police Service.

The demand has been made by the Youth and Society ( YAS) through its lawyers Ritz Attorneys.

YAS through the lawyers cite a leaked controversial dossier implicating the DPP of pocketing the said sum while President Peter Mutharika is said to have amassed up to K466 Million.

Even though, the Anti Corruption Bureau has distanced itself from the leaked report, several Civil Society Organization have used it as a call for Mutharika to step down. The ACB has ironically indicated it has hired investigators into the leakage of a report it says it does not know a thing about.

But YAS has asked the DPP through its Secretary General in a document, Malawi24 has seen to pay back the money that was passed by the hands of the Police Service through one Zameer Karim of Pioneers Investment to Malawians who me the document says are the ‘owners of the money’.

“We have cause to believe that you are aware of the said report. Our client remains baffled that even after you, your party members and especially your party president/chairman learnt of the fraud that yielded the sum of MWK466 million, of which MWK145 million is considered a part of, you have not in good conscience refunded let alone committed to refund the moneys to government for the use and benefit of the people of Malawi.” Reads the document signed by Bright Theu of Ritz Attorneys.

It adds: “Please note that unless the sum of MWK145 million is repaid to a Government account and evidence of the same is provided to us on behalf of YAS; or you indicate to us how you intend to repay the said sums within 2 days hereof, we have instructions to take necessary steps to recover what rightfully and beneficially belongs to the people of Malawi.”

President Mutharika and the DPP have incessantly been in the media claiming any people that have called for his resignation are people that envy his leadership which he has heavily backed.

The DPP was yet to respond as we went to press.

MORE TO COME.