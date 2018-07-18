Corrupt health workers warned

The Ministry of Health has warned unruly health workers in public hospitals who demand money from patients to offer them medical services that they will be dealt with.

This is according to the statement issued by the ministry and signed by its Principal Secretary Dan Namalika.

According to the statement, some unscrupulous health workers both in central and district hospitals are demanding payment from patients to be provided with health care services which in reality should be for free.

Ministry of Health has then warned such individuals to stop the malpractice as this might land them in hot soup.

“While some public hospitals across the country have private wards and departments for patients or clients who opt to go for such paying services , the Ministry of Health and Population would like to inform the general public that the Government policy of free health care service provision at the point of delivery to Malawian citizens is still in force.

“For those who opt to get services from the paying departments , you are being advised to ask for the official government receipt services that you have received and paid for,” reads the statement.

The ministry has also asked Malawians to report any health worker who demand payment of money for health services to responsible arms such as In-Charge of the Health Facility Advisory Committee, Ombudsman, Health Services Committees and Anti-Corruption Bureau.