Sweet revenge: Silver Strikers beat Blue Eagles to retain top spot

A priceless first half goal from Zikani Kasambara handed Silver Strikers a 1-0 win over Blue Eagles in their TNM Super League encounter at Silver Stadium.

The result leaves the Area 47 side sitting at the top of the table with 30 points from 13 games, two ahead of second placed Nyasa Big Bullets who have played a game less than the pacesetters.

Eagles, coming straight from a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Azam Tigers on Saturday had plenty of chances but their frontline lacked the finishing composure to put the ball into the net.

The Central Bankers only capitalized on a single mistake from which Kasambara slotted the ball past John Soko in goals for the Cops to make it 1-0.

Despite trailing, Eagles produced a beautiful play forcing Steve Micheta into producing a fantastic save for a corner.

The Bankers then exchanged brilliant passes through Timothy Chitedze, Khuda Muyaba and Thuso Paipi but Eagles’ defence which was led by Osward Maonga and Steve Chagoma was more organised as they cleared every danger away from their territory.

At the other end, Eagles made a good run on the right flank and a cross was delivered for Maxwell Salambura in the box, but his touch sailed inches wide with Micheta moving to the opposite direction.

Both sides exchanged dominance towards the 40th minute yet there were few goalscoring opportunities.

In the second half, Eagles came back with more intent and their good passes in the heart of the park saw Gilbert Chirwa’s shot hitting the upright.

Moments later, Muyaba received a brilliant pass in the box and the forward failed to lower his effort as he blasted his shot wide off the goal mouth of Soko’s left corner.

With 30 minutes to go, Phillip Masiye was substituted for Stewart Mbunge while Malidadi came in for Maxwell Salambula as Eagles tried to find the much needed equalizing goal.

Minutes later, Micheta was at it again; producing another match winning save to deny Malidadi from finding the back of the net when he was set through by Vitumbiko Kumwenda.

The Bankers then brought in Victor Limbani to try to add more attacking options upfront but their play wasn’t that much convincing to unlock Eagles’ defense for the second time.

The visitors would finally get the equalizing goal when Micium Mhone beat Yunus Sheriff and Mike Robert before unleashing a powerful shot over the cross bar, leaving all Eagles technical panel members in total disbelief.

Despite dominating in the last minutes of the contest, Eagles could not hit the target as Micheta stood firm between the posts.

The result leaves Blue Eagles sitting at number 9 on the log table with 17 points from 12 games while the Bankers are top of the summit with 30 points from 13 games, one game more ahead of Bullets.

The two teams will battle it out for the top position this coming week at Silver Stadium.