Masters beat Tigers as Nchalo lose

Azam Tigers’ hopes of getting two wins out of two in the Central Region were destroyed on Sunday following a 2-1 defeat to Masters Security in a TNM Super League match played at Dedza Stadium.

Tigers who ended their winless away record on Saturday after beating Blue Eagles 3-0 had all the hopes that they would crawl out of the Lilongwe based security guards in order to bag six points.

Nigerian international Babatude Adeboye and John Chalamanda scored for the hosts while Tony Mbulu’s strike was not enough for the Kau Kau boys to complete first round assignments with a victory.

Masters’ assistant coach, Jabilu Maliro, in a post-match interview said the game was not easy and they will do whatever they can in their remaining match to finish in top eight.

“It was a difficult match, let me thank God for giving us these three points it is a great thing and these points will take us to another level.

“We have a good team and our aim is to finish in the top eight by the end of this round so we will work hard in our next game so that we should do better,” he told the press.

On his part, Tigers’ technical director Robin Alufandika encouraged their fans that they should not be worried with how the team has performed in the first round claiming that they will not be disappointed come second round.

Tigers are now fifth on the log table with 20 points from 15 matches while Masters who will play Karonga United in their last match of first round are on position seven with 18 points.

Elsewhere, Nchalo United dropped to 15th on standings following their 2-1 loss to Civil Sporting Club at Civo Stadium in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Civil scored through Fletcher Bandawe and Innocent Tanganyika while Nchalo’s lone goal was netted by Cuthbert Sineta.

The rookies who drew 1-1 against Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday presently have 10 points with a match to wrap up the first round whereas Civil now lie on fourth with seven points adrift of table toppers, Silver Strikers, who have collected 30 points so far.