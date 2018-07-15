Man with two national IDs fined

The first grade magistrate court in Mchinji has sentenced a 36 year old man to pay K100, 000 fine for being found in possession of two Malawian national identity cards bearing similar details.

Confirming the development was Mchinji district police publicist Kaitano Lubrino who identified the convict as Moffat Charles Msuza.

Lubrino said the accused who also has a Mozambican national identity card admitted to have registered twice from different registration centres.

Msuza registered at Tamanimwenda Village in Mchinji and Chiwudzu in Lilongwe during the past national registration exercise which was being conducted by NRB.

The state through the Station Prosecutions Officer Assistant Superintendent Davie Kusamale submitted to the court that Msuza was arrested on July 3 by police officers from Namizana Border Patrol Post.

At the time, the man was using a shortcut to connect to the main road not knowing that he was trespassing.

Upon being quizzed, Moffat claimed that he was coming from Ngongani Village in the area of traditional authority Mabvere in Mchinji where he usually does his zitenje business while operating from Lilongwe.

In the course of examinations, he was found with three national identity cards: one for Mozambique and two for Malawi but bearing similar details. He did not disclose his motive behind acquiring two IDs from the Malawian government.

Kusamale further told court that this development attracted the police to institute thorough investigations into the matter and allow justice take its course.

In court, Moffat voluntarily pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of two national identity cards contrary to section 42 (h) of National Registration Act of 2010

First Grade Magistrate Arthur Mtalimanja then imposed a sentence of K100,000 fine and in default 12 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Moffat Charles Msuza (36) hails from Chiwudzu village in the area of traditional authority Kalolo in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, the national identity cards have been handed over to National Registration Bureau through its Mchinji Chapter for disposal.