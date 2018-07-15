Faith Mussa to tour Europe

Malawi`s award winning gospel singer Faith Mussa will later this year represent the country again on international platforms through music tours.

Mussa has revealed, he will fly to Europe in a quest to spread the good news while selling Malawi’s rich culture through music. His targeted countries are the United Kingdom (UK), Norway, and Austria.

“I will be going to the UK again in September, and after Lake of Stars I will leave for a two month tour of Norway and Austria,” he said.

The Blantyre based singer has once again set the bar high with his latest song entitled Selofoni (cellphone). Selefoni has been delivered in the same traditional fashion like Mdidi. He promises Malawians more songs of that touch.

“People should expect more creative blend of such melodies with Malawian sounds. I call it Malawian sounds because I love to use what we trash in everyday life. I have my favourite instrument which is called the Badza, the Malawian Saxophone.”

The Mdidi star added that people from other countries associate the Badza with Malawian music because he made much use of the instrument in his previous tours. This means that foreigners are recognizing Malawi as having its own music identity.

Before the tour, Faith will launch his Mdidi album on 4th August at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.