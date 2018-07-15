Devotion: Know the truth

John 17 :17 ” Sanctify them through your truth: your word is truth.”

To sanctify is the Greek word “hagiazō” which means to separate or make holy. The truth of the Word separates you from the rest. Thats why those who love the Word have a different mindset and language. They think and speak in one direction, forward and upward. They speak peace, health, success, upliftment and so on.

John 8 :32. ” And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” Your freedom is dependent on the truth of the Word of God.

You can make yourself free if you know the truth. Free from anything whether fear, addictions, failure, poverty, sickness, and so on. Without knowledge you can be in bondage or captivity.

Captivity of failure, sicknesses, addictions, poverty and so on. Isaiah 5:13 “Therefore my people have gone into captivity, Because they have no knowledge…”

Those who have knowledge of the truth, have freedom.Proverbs 11:9 ..“ But through knowledge the righteous will be delivered.” The best deliverance is the one we get through knowledge of the Word of God.

It’s greater than one we get through prayer. Actually this deliverance is permanent because the Word is permanent. Heaven and earth can go away but the Word of God will remain. So as long as the Word remains in you, your deliverance also remains.

Hos 4:6 “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. ” The Word destroyed is the Hebrew word “Damah” which also means to fail or to perish.

Your life can fail because of knowledge. Your life is prone to perish and prone to destruction if you don’t get the right knowledge of the Word. Therefore refuse to fail, refuse to be destroyed, refuse to perish by getting knowledge of the Word of God.Be in the Word and see your life moving forward and upwards.

Additional scripture: Proverbs 18:15 “The heart of the prudent acquires knowledge, And the ear of the wise seeks knowledge.”

Confession

Am free because of the knowledge of the truth of the Word of God. I refuse to fail,I refuse to perish and I refuse to be in any bondage. Am walking in freedom and my life is in one direction, forward and upwards. In Jesus Name. Amen.

