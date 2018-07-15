Airtel sends MISA award winners to South Africa

Airtel Malawi has sent two journalists who won business awards at the MISA Malawi media 2018 awards on a trip to South Africa.

The awardees are George Lumwira from MIJ FM and Ntchindi Meki from Nation Publications.

In her remarks after presenting symbolic travel vouchers to the journalists, Airtel corporate communications manager Norah Chavula Chirwa said the company has been sponsoring the MISA Malawi World Press Freedom gala dinner and business journalist of the year award for both print and electronic for nine years.

Chirwa added that for the past 8 years Airtel Malawi has been awarding recipients of that category with trophies and laptops but this time they wanted to do something else.

“We offer the awardees an experience that they will remember through an all-expense paid weekend shopping trip to Johannesburg South Africa which we announced at a gala dinner that was held in May this year,” she explained.

After receiving the vouchers, Lumwira and Meki said they have been encouraged and motivated by the prize.

Lumwira said the award is unique since it is the first time he has been given a chance to experience life outside the country and relax outside of the work environment.

On his part, Meki said the experience will motivate him to do more investigative articles in the interest of serving the public at large.

The two journalists left the country on Friday and will return home today.