Nomads invade North as Tigers fetch first away victory

TNM Super League defending champions, Be Forward Wanderers are this weekend in the Northern Region with a chance to go top or second on the standings.

Wanderers who are third with 21 points will play Moyale Barracks later today at Mzuzu Stadium before meeting Mzuni at the same venue tomorrow (Sunday).

If they collect six points in these assignments, the Nomads have a chance of breaking through to the top on the log but that depends on the outcomes of matches for leaders Silver Strikers and second placed Nyasa Big Bullets.

The Bankers who lead the table with 27 points are expected to date Blue Eagles on Sunday while Bullets who have 25 points will take on Zomba based soldiers Red Lions later today at Mulanje Park Stadium.

If the two lose their matches they will give a chance to Nomads to climb to the top as they will be level on points with the Bankers. However, for this to happen the Blantyre giants have to score not less than four goals in their matches since they have an inferior goal difference as compared to the leaders who have a goal difference of 11 against 7 for Wanderers.

In other matches, Azam Tigers will this time around have to prove to the public that they are not only good when they are at home (Mulanje Park) as they are in the central region with two assignments at hand.

The Kau Kau boys who are sixth with 17 points will face Blue Eagles and Masters Security today and tomorrow respectively with a slight chance of breaking into top three as they will be in the wings waiting for the Nomads to stumble in all their two games.

And there might be free maximum points for Kamuzu Barracks (KB) and Civil Sporting Club this weekend if things will not change for Nchalo United who announced two days ago that they are in financial crisis and that they will not be able to fulfill top tier fixtures.

The rookies who said they do not have anything other than debts in their coffers were scheduled to meet KB today at Civo Stadium before facing Civil at the same arena tomorrow.

In another week 14 action, TN Stars will play Dwangwa United at Kasungu Stadium on Saturday with the two having chances of breaking into the top 10. TN Stars are eleventh on the standings with 15 points while Dwangwa are thirteenth with 13 points.