Nomads edge Moyale

Stanley Sanudi scored from the spot to give Be Forward Wanderers a 1-0 win over Moyale Barracks in the TNM Super League at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.

Moyale failed to utilise home ground advantage as they wasted several goal-scoring chances.

In the 35th minute, Stanley Sanudi gave Nomads the lead as he scored from the spot after Moyale defender Sandress Munthali handled the ball in the 18 yard box.

With a goal, Wanderers continued to dominate possession and pile pressure on Moyale.

In the second half, Moyale started attacking but could not break Nomads’ defence manned by Lucky Malata, Francis Mlimbika, Manyozo and Bongani Kaipa

Speaking in a post-match interview, Nomads coach Bob Mpinganjira said it was a tough game but they defended well to protect the goal.

“Moyale did not give us a chance to play our game. However, the good thing is that we defended well after scoring and we are happy that we have collected three points aware,” he said.

Moyale officials refused to grant the press an interview.

Following the win, Nomads are still on position three with 24 points from 12 games while Moyale are stuck on position eight with 17 points from 14 games.

Wanderers will wind up their assignments in the Northern Region on Sunday when they play bottom placed Mzuni.