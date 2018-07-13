Mutharika brings power to Mzuzu

President Peter Mutharika has brought light to Mzuzu and now residents are dreading the day he will leave the city.

Mutharika arrived in the city on July 5 and since then Mzuzu residents have been enjoying power day and night.

People in Zolozolo, Chibavi and Mchengautuwa and Masasa townships say power supply has dramatically improved over the past seven days.

Malango Chirwa, a resident of Mchengautuwa, told Malawi24 that before the coming of the president they were having 5 to 6 hours of power a day.

“Before he came to the city, Escom was giving us power for not more than 7 hours every day to the extent that some refrigerated foods were wasted,” said Chirwa.

Zolozolo resident Uchindami Gondwe said sometimes they were spending the whole day without power something which affected their businesses.

Thanks to Mutharika, the power cuts have vanished. Gondwe however expressed hope that the power will not go away as soon as Mutharika leaves the city

“Let’s hope this will not stop even when he leaves. Please Escom do us a favour we are here in town for business,’ said Gondwe.

Over the past three years Malawi has been experiencing persistent power cuts because Escom, the electricity supplier, has been failing to generate enough power at its hydroelectric power stations due to low water levels on Lake Malawi.

Mutharika usually stays in Mzuzu when in the Northern Region. He started the current visit by attending Independence Day celebrations on July 6. On Tuesday this week he opened a road in Nkhatabay and yesterday he laid a foundation stone for another in Rumphi.