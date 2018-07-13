MEC turns down MCP’s request

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has turned down a request by opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to extend the first phase of the voter registration exercise.

On Thursday, MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera stormed MEC headquarters in Blantyre demanding the electoral body to extend the registration period to allow more people to get registered ahead of 2019 polls.

Chakwera together with MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka and Lawyer Titus Mvalo met MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah to discuss the possibility of extending the exercise.

However, reports reveal that Ansah turned down the request to have the registration period extended in the areas where the first phase was conducted.

Ansah is reported to have told the MCP leaders that she cannot make the decision of extending the registration period on her own.

Phase one of the voter registration exercise was conducted in Dedza, Salima and Kasungu over the past two weeks but there were concerns of low turnout of voters.