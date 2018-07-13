Family donates to health center

Mpasa Health Center in Phalombe district has received various items donated by the Naming’ona family of Nalingula Village, Traditional Authority Mkhumba in the district.

According to the donating family, the act was a sign of gratitude to the service that the facility provides to people of Traditional Authority Mkhumba and surrounding areas.

Speaking during the donation which took place over the weekend, representative of the group Horace Naming’ona said their clan which descended from Elina and Edward Naming’ona realized the needs that Mpasa Health Centre was facing despite government’s provision of funding for working materials hence the donation.

“We know that government provides funding, but when resources allocated to this facility are exhausted, both the health workers and patients here suffer and at times some lives could be at risk, that is why we decided that after our independence celebrations we should cheer up expectant women that are currently here as well as bless the facility with some materials,” said Naming’ona.

Among the donated materials were weighing scales for expectant mothers and children, blankets, buckets, neo gloves, umbilical cord crumps and a wall clock for the Labor Ward.

Receiving the donation, Medical Assistant In-charge for Mpasa Health Centre Harold Mwareya said the donation was timely as the facility was already undergoing shortages of such materials.

Mwareya further called upon other well-wishers that are capable of making donations of this nature to come forward and assist any Health facility of their choice as doing so would strengthen Malawi’s health services delivery system.

Echoing the call, District Health Officer for Phalombe, Ketwin Kondowe commended the Family’s generosity which he said was positive for development.

The DHO said some hospital working materials might be expensive but the Naming’onas had portrayed that where a group of people comes together for the common good it is always possible to buy the medical equipment.