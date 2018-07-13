Chilima Movement for recycled and frustrated politicians – Social Commentator

One of the country’s social commentators has said the Chilima Movement is full of politicians who got frustrated after they were not considered for top positions.

Writing on Africa Blogging, the social commentator Jimmy Kainja said the Chilima Movement is an alliance of convenience, based more on personal reasons than an urge to serve Malawians better.

The movement was formed to pressurise Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima to contest in the 2019 presidential elections. Some of the members of Chilima Movement are legislators Patricia Kaliati, Noel Masangwi, Bon Kalindo and Chidanti Malunga.

Kainja who is a media and communications lecturer at Chancellor College said it is not a secret that those in Chilima’s support were seeking top positions in their parties but were not given hence joining Chilima Movement.

“Chilima seems unwilling to comment on the fact that those propping up his candidacy are a group of recycled politicians frustrated elsewhere because they were left out of top positions. As argued before, this smacks of the same corruption that Chilima is denouncing,” said Kainja.

On the issue of leadership and age which is the current Malawi daily song, the commentator said leadership has no age limit.

Kainja noted that the beginnings of Chilima Movement out of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was mainly on the grounds that at 45 years old the vice president was much younger and energetic, unlike 78-year-old Peter Mutharika who is leading the party into the 2019 elections.

He likened the issue to what happened in 2014 when youthful Atupele Muluzi contested on this agenda in the 2014 elections and finished a distant fourth in an election won by the oldest candidate on the ballot Mutharika.

Muluzi later dumped his agenda and joined Mutharika administration where he became a cabinet minister.

“It was easy for Atupele to abandon the “youth agenda” because it was not as personal to him as the above case. Also, important is the fact that the “youth agenda” had no any ideological leaning – it was just a tactic to attract the youth vote who still make the majority of the electorate in Malawi,” wrote Kainja.

He then said this is an alliance of convenience, based more on personal reasons than an urge to serve Malawians better and added that this is same as these politician on Chilima’s back he according to him are joining the movement with their own reasons and not to serve Malawians better.

The commentator further said that as it was easy for Atupele to abandon the “youth agenda” because it was not as personal to him as his father’s case, too it will be easy for these politicians upon seeing that is not meeting their personal interests sometime in future.

“Important is the fact that the “youth agenda” had no any ideological leaning – it was just a tactic to attract the youth vote who still make the majority of the electorate in Malawi.

Four years on, the issue of youth leadership is back into the public discourse. This time more pronounced by those advocating for the country’s Vice President, Saulosi Chilima to contest as a president.” Said Kainja on youth leading.