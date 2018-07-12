Tb Joshua ‘knocks down’ JB

Nigerian prophet TB Joshua knocked down former President Joyce Banda during a Synagogue Church of All Nations service in Nigeria.

Banda attended prayers at the church on Sunday and she was pushed to her chair by the power of the prophet’s touch.

The former Malawi leader went to the church together with her sister, daughter, husband Richard Banda and son Roy Kachale. Each one of them was also prayed for by the prophet.

Banda who ruled Malawi for form 2012 to 2014 is expected to be the People’s Party presidential candidate in the 2019 elections.

She recently told the media that Malawi needs divine intervention for some of the problems Malawians are facing to be dealt with.

African leaders like to visit the Synagogue Church of All Nations with the church previously getting visits from George Weah (Liberia), Goodluck Jonathan (Nigeria), John Magufuli (Tanzania), and John Atta Mills (Ghana).