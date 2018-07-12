NRFA Chairperson donates sports equipment to teams

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) chairperson Lameck Zetu Khonje has donated sports equipment to six Northern Region District Football Committees.

Khonje donated football nets and a trophy to the football committees.

Speaking after donating the items, Khonje said he was concerned by issues of lack of football equipment in various districts.

“Secondly, looking at the success that we have registered so far as NRFA in running Simama League I thought it wise to say thank you to my colleagues,” said Khonje.

In his remarks, Northern Region Football Association Vice Chairperson Felix Mbonekela Msiska thanked his boss saying the donation has come in time when northern region is in shape to develop football.

“This is a big boost and it’s a motivation to clubs as a region, because actually it will bring us another milestone in the game of football. In the north we have got a lot of teams which have been sponsored by individuals so we need to empower and assist them,” he said.

Msiska then asked Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to help the district football committee with balls which will be distributed to the teams.

“Without balls we cannot say we are improving football,” said Msiska.

All six northern region districts namely Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi, Mzimba, Nkhatabay and the Island of Likoma benefited from the donation and each district received a pair of football net.