Nomads in financial crisis

Despite having sound sponsorship from Japanese second hand car dealer Be Forward, the Nomads say they are in a serious financial crisis.

Speaking to the Nation Newspaper, Be Forward Wanderers chairman Gift Mkandawire said the 2017 champions are failing to honor players’ signing on fees because their financial status is not very good.

He was responding to Precious Sambani’s decision to continue boycotting the team’s training sessions and Super League games amid reports that the club is yet to pay him his signing on fee since joining the club from Namiwawa FC last season.

“We are currently facing financial problems, but we are trying very hard to address them.

“The issue of Precious and Francisco Madinga is being seriously looked into and we are optimistic that by next week, we should sort it out,” he was quoted by the Nation Newspaper.

Earlier this year, Wanderers signed Blessings Tembo from Silver Strikers as well as Peter Cholopi, William Thole and Dan Kumwenda from Azam Tigers, Dennis Chembezi and Misheck Botomani from Premier Bet Wizards but Tembo later terminated his contract due to unpaid signing on fee.

Kumwenda is also reported to have terminated his contract with the Nomads due to the same reason and if they fail to sort out Sambani, Wanderers are likely to lose a young blossoming defender who had a wonderful tournament at the just ended Cosafa Castle Cup in South Africa where he scored the only Flames goal before exiting the tournament.

Wanderers receive close to K150 million from Be Forward but their wage bill has seen the club spending nearly K10 million a month on players’ salaries and allowances.