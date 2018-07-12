DPP encourages Dowa people to register

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has urged people in Dowa to register during the voter registration exercise in order to vote for the party’s candidates.

The second phase of voters registration exercise starts on 13th July, 2018 and will be carried out in Dowa, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi and Mchinji.

Speaking in an interview, district governor for Dowa Abraham Jalafi said although Dowa is one of the districts dominated by opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MPs and Councilors, this does not mean that all people will vote for MCP candidates in the tripartite elections.

Jalafi said DPP is poised to win in all the positions of MPs and Councilors, urging DPP followers and disgruntled MCP supporters to join hands in voting for DPP candidates in the district.

He said for DPP to win, it is banking on people coming in their large number in all the centres which Malawi Electoral Commission has put in place in the district for registration.

The governor said people in Dowa are impressed with what the government of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is doing citing the Dowa boma-Chezi road which is under construction now.

He assured eligible voters in the district that if Mutharika and DPP are given a second mandate to run the country, Dowa will continue to grow as developments will be everywhere in the district.

In the 2014 tripartite elections, the opposition MCP scooped all the seats for MPs and Councilors except for one, Dowa Central constituency which went to the DPP.