Stepfather kills boy with albinism

The stepfather of a 12-year-old boy with albinism in Phalombe has told police that he killed the boy.

The boy Joseph Kachingwe went missing on July 6 and on Tuesday his stepfather confessed to police that he poisoned the child.

According to Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) president Overstone Kondowe, the man killed the boy in order to sell his private parts.

Kondowe expressed concern following the revelation saying it is relatives who are expected to protect people with albinism.

“This is a real concern. These attacks are perpetrated by relatives who are supposed to protect us. It is tragic that all the efforts the government has put in place, the CSOs are doing, ourselves have put in place are yielding nothing,” he said.