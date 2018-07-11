In a dramatic turn of events, Nchalo United have announced that the club will no longer be able to fulfil their Super League assignments due to financial constraints.

In a statement made available to Malawi24 on Wednesday morning, the 2017 Southern Region Football League champions says the club is in serious financial constraints and this has made it very difficult for its management to run the daily affairs of the club.

“The Executive committee of Nchalo United Football Club would like to inform you that the club will not be able to honor its fixtures for this weekend and beyond”.

“This regrettable decision has been necessitated by the financial challenges the committee is facing in running the daily affairs of the club. As it is currently, the club has no money and already deep in debt. Efforts have been made to try and sustain the running of the club, but the club is at a point where it cannot continue anymore. There is no money for salaries, game bonuses, equipment and travel expenses”.

“Until the financial situation changes for the better, the club will not take part in the TNM Super League or any competition. Nchalo United Football Club regrets any inconveniences this may cause,” reads the statement signed by the team’s General Secretary Beston Malunga.

And reacting to the latest development, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) Treasurer General Tiya Somba Banda says its high time Club Licensing should come into effect.

“It’s a chicken and egg situation. We believe this is the time the Club Licensing deposit is supposed to be advanced to the club,” says Somba Banda.

Earlier this year, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) found the club guilty of match fixing scandal during their Carlsberg Cup tie against Chitipa United and were ordered to pay a fine of K500 000 and a deduction of three points from their Super League tie.

This is the second club from the Southern Region to pull out from the top flight. In 2017, Max Bullets withdrew from Super League due to financial problems. The team is currently on 14th position with 9 points from 12 games.