Devotion: Use the personal word

John 11:43-44 “When he had said this, he shouted in a loud voice, “Lazarus, come out!” The one who had died came out, his feet and hands tied up with strips of cloth, and a cloth wrapped around his face. Jesus said to them, “Unwrap him and let him go.”

When Jesus went to the graveyard where the body of Lazarus was kept, he didnt use a general word “Come out” because that could have resulted in every dead body in the graveyard to come out.He wanted specifically Lazarus and hence called him by his specific name.

When God is addressing your issue, He wants a specific one to one encounter with you. When the Word is being spoken, every one would hear a voice but understand it differently because it is for a specific issue on each specific individual.

Even as you read the Bible or this devotion, different people would read same verse but hear or understand it differently because there is a specific Word for you which only you should understand in that way and act upon it.

Your friend will hear if differently. Your wife or husband will hear it differently. Your room mate cant hear it same way as you. Your companion cant hear what God is speaking to you.

When God was calling Paul, he and all his companions saw the light and heard some noise. However only Saul understood what was spoken because it was addressed to him. It was his personal word. Acts 22:7-9 ”

Then I fell to the ground and heard a voice saying to me, ‘Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?’ I answered, ‘Who are you, Lord?’ He said to me, ‘I am Jesus the Nazarene, whom you are persecuting.’ Those who were with me saw the light, but did not understand the voice of the one who was speaking to me.

When a personal word comes, do an action(James1:22). Its for you and you alone. Do it immediately. The Word of God is for a specific time.

Don’t wait for friends. They heard it differently. Delay in doing the Word may yield you same results as not doing it at all. So act on that personal Word accordingly. Act on it now. Heb 3:15 ISV “As it is said, “Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts as they did when they provoked me.”

Prayer

Thank you Father for the personal Word you give me every day. As I hear the word, I do the Word and get all the benefits in Your Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

