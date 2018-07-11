Allan Kamanga to deputise Mpinganjira

The former Flames and Be Forward Wanderers defender Allan Kamanga will now deputise Bob Mpinganjira as the team’s assistant coach, Malawi24 has learnt.

Initially, Kamanga was supposed to be the Wanderers vice team manager but he has been given the post following a stakeholder’s decision not to name Albert Mpinganjira as Bob’s assistant.

According to reports, Albert Mpinganjira will remain head coach for Wanderers Reserve side.

It has also been reported that Kamanga was considered for the post due to his vast experience with the club and the national team.

Earlier this season, the then head coach Yasin Osman replaced the late Jack Chamangwana as the team’s Technical Director, with Bob taking over his position as the head coach.

Ever since taking over, Mpinganjira has won four of his seven games in charge of the club.

The Nomads are third in the TNM Super League with 21 points from 11 games and their next assignments are two crucial away fixtures in the Northern Region against Moyale Barracks and Mzuni FC respectively.