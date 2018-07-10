Mutharika to open Mzuzu-Nkhatabay road

His Excellency President Arthur Peter Mutharika will today officially open the Mzuzu-Nkhatabay road.

According to State House, Mutharika will arrive at the venue around mid-day before addressing the gathered people at Mpamba trading center.

The 46 kilometre road which took almost 3 years to complete was constructed by Strabag International of Germany. It was financed by the African Development Bank.

It is one of the projects implemented by Democratic Progressive Party governments in Nkhatabay. Other projects are the Nkhatabay District Hospital and the Nkhatabay market.

Mutharika is currently in the northern part of Malawi where on Friday he led Malawians in Independence Day celebrations.

On Sunday, the president attended prayers at Katawa CCAP church where he donated more than K3 million.