Kaizer Chiefs is not for babies – Bobby Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says Patrick Mabedi is too young to become Kaizer Chiefs head coach on a permanent basis.

Mabedi is the current interim coach for the club as the hunt for Steve Komphela’s replacement is still ongoing but the Chiefs boss has made it clear that the club is not for babies.

Speaking to Kickoff Magazine, Motaung said coaching the Amakhosi is like running a government and it’s not a child’s play.

“Mabedi definitely will never be the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. He is a caretaker coach because he has been an assistant and that’s why we got him. He’s got quality, he is delivering as an assistant. But being a head coach is something else,” he was quoted.

The Chiefs boss then reassured all Chiefs fans that the management will continue supporting their former defender until the new coach is recruited.

“He is so far under good structures. He has shown it under pressure in the last three games [of last season], not because he is the hero but because of the structures of the organisation.

“We will support him all the way but coaching Chiefs is running a government. We must make sure we are sober and make the right decision,” he explained.

Mabedi once showed ambitions of managing the club after taking over from Komphela who resigned in the aftermath of the team’s 2-0 defeat to Free State Stars in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup last season.