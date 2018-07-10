Dalitso Sailesi to re-join Bullets

…scheduled to start training next week…

The former Blantyre United is set to re-join Nyasa Big Bullets following his decision to terminate his contract with Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos last week due to unpaid salaries and signing on fee.

Dalitso Sailesi will finalize his move to Bullets this week and he is expected to start training with the club next week.

The 23-year-old winger left Bullets for Lusaka Dynamos last year but the Zambian club failed to honor the contractual agreement with the player who is yet to get his K7.5 million signing on fee plus salaries.

The development forced Sailesi to break the silence as he advised his agent Chingeni Gumbala Kadam’manja to terminate his contract.

Now it has been reported that Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) has offered him a contract which has convinced the player to return to his former club amid interest from Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting Club.

It has also been revealed that Sailesi will become the team’s highest earner once he signs on the dotted line.

According to Kadam’manja, his client will start training with Bullets once his clearance is sorted out by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

Dynamos paid Bullets K22 million to secure his services upon watching him at last year’s Cosafa Castle Cup tournament in South Africa.