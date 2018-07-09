Medical worker rapes teenager

While government and other stakeholders are advocating for the protection of children, a medical worker has been arrested in Mulanje for raping a 15-year-old girl.

The medical worker is Spencer Chigwengwe.

The girl told police that on Thursday last week she went to a house to watch a movie. After spending some time there, she started off to her home passing near the suspect’s workplace.

Mulanje police spokesperson Gresham Ngwira said as the girl was walking Chigwengwe called her into his office.

Expecting nothing bad basing on the suspect’s profession, the girl eagerly branched off only to be raped right in the office.

He added that the suspect advised her not to reveal the issue to anyone. No sooner had the girl arrived home than her mother met her and on asking her she narrated the ordeal.

Hearing this, the mother reported the issue to officers at Namphungo police unit who later arrested the suspect.

In a related development, a 21-year-old man is in custody for raping a 15-year-old girl.

The suspect Maxwell Napuluma is said to have been in a sexual relationship with the girl since June this year.

According to the victim, since then Napuluma has sexually abused her three times at his house.

The girl later told her mother about the sexual abuse and the woman reported the issue to police who arrested the suspect.

Chigwenembe comes from Kandulu village in senior chief Chikumbu while Napuluma comes from Khokoliwa village Senior Chief Nkanda both in the district.

The two will appear in court soon to answer defilement charges that contravene section 138 of the penal code.