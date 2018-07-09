Devotion: You are of God

1 John 4:4 ” You are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.”

One footballer from an African nation said “I wish I was born in Brazil because I would have been a world star”. He doesnt know what He was talking about. He doesnt need to be born in Brazil, but all he needs is to be born of God. He needs to be born again and become a seed of God.

A born again is an over comer. Acknowledge your victory given freely by Christ when you become a born again. Walk in victory. Speak victory, live in victory and have a mentality of the victor.

1Jn 5:5 “Who is he who overcomes the world, but he who believes that Jesus is the Son of God.”

The whole heaven dwells in you and that is why you are greater than anything in this world, any system, any political system, any demon and any power outside you.

Nothing can put you to any disadvantage. Luke 10:19 ” Behold, I give to you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.”

In whatever you do, do it with this mindset. Refuse to think defeat. Refuse to retreat. Refuse to settle for less, refuse to cower, refuse to chicken out, refuse to talk defeat. The right mindset yields the right results. You are a victor in any field. 1 John 5:4 “For whatever is born of God overcomes the world: and this is the victory that overcomes the world, even our faith.”

Operate with the mindset that nothing can stop you from achieving what you want to achieve. You are a believer. Mark 9:23 ” Jesus said to him, If you can believe, all things are possible to him that believes.”

You can do everything through Christ in you. Philippians 4:13 ” I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.”

No obstacle can hinder you because the one in you is greater than an obstacle outside you.

Confessions I am an overcomer and have already overcome because greater is He who is in me than the one who is in the world. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I am born of God and therefore I overcome today and always.I Refuse to think defeat. I Refuse to retreat. I Refuse to settle for less. I refuse to cower. I refuse to chicken out. I refuse to talk defeat.. In Jesus Name. Amen

Miracle and Impartation is on this coming Sunday at 1pm. Join us and experience the atmosphere

