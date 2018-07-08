Nyasa Big Bullets close gap on Silver Strikers

…as Karonga United hold Kamuzu Barracks…

Nyasa Big Bullets closed the gap on Super League leaders Silver Strikers to just two points as they hammered Azam Tigers 3-0 at Mulanje Park Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Nelson Kangunje, Bright Munthali and Patrick Phiri sealed the win for the 13-time Super League champions, who are now within touching distance of league leaders and have played a game less.

Coming straight from their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Blue Eagles in the Top 8 final, Bullets meant business as they dismantled Tigers’ defence with brilliant display of football.

Tigers were the first to shoot at goal but Victor Nyirenda’s effort was easily saved by Rabson Chiyenda.

Minutes later, the red side of the town were in front through Kangunje who slotted the ball into the net from a Henry Kabichi’s free kick, 1-0.

Bullets were on fire and they almost doubled their lead through Chiukepo Msowoya whose header missed the upright with an inch.

Bullets doubled their lead through a brilliant header from Munthali when he was found unmarked by Fischer Kondowe’s corner.

Tigers were dealt with a massive blow when Chikumbutso Harry was stretchered off and he was replaced by Jones Kanyumba.

Come second half, Bullets continued their dominance through Phiri who was causing havoc inside Tigers’ defence.

Kangunje had his rocket well saved by Christopher Mikuwa for a corner.

Tigers had their own fair share of possession but Luke Chima and Willy Saenda failed to outsmart Henry Kabichi and Kangunje in the midfield.

Tigers brought in Chikaiko Batison and Tony Mbulu for Nyirenda and Peter Katsonga as they tried to reduce the arrears.

Bullets sealed the victory with another beautiful header from Phiri following Kondowe’s masterclass delivery into the box, 3-0.

Mike Mkwate and Precious Phiri came in for Patrick Phiri and Kondowe who added extra venom into their attack.

Bullets showed great determination to keep harassing Tigers and they almost added their fourth goal through Munthali but his effort went wide.

At the other end, Mbulu saw his shot well saved by Chiyenda.

Zonda came in very late to assist in defence as Bullets stood firm to collect maximum points to pile pressure on the league leaders.

At Kasungu Stadium, Sheriff Chamama scored in the late stages of the match to salvage a point for Karonga United over Kamuzu Barracks.

The Soldiers took their lead through Pilirani Makupe but failed to bang all the points as the visitors made a late equalizer to move into the 12th position with 14 points.

As for KB, the draw leaves in 9th position with 17 points from 13 games.