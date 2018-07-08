Capital City derby ends in stalemate

Civil Sporting Club and Silver Strikers shared the spoils in an entertaining Capital City derby as they drew 1-all in a TNM Super League match played at Civo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The result was a setback for both sides with high-riding Silver Strikers looking forward to extending their lead at the top over second placed Nyasa Big Bullets while Civil were eyeing to cement their third position ahead of Be Forward Wanderers.

It was the hosts who took a deserved lead through Fletcher Bandawe following a defensive relapse from the visitors, 1-0.

The visitors squandered a superb opportunity just after the half hour mark through Raphael Phiri who drafted his effort over the cross bar with Brighton Munthali already beaten in goals for the Bankers.

However, the Central Bankers settled down especially in the midfield where Timothy Chitedze and Young Chimodzi Jnr were operating.

Come second half, the hosts were under pressure, with the Bankers dominating possession but their front line which was being led by Mphatso Phillimon, failed to put the ball into the back of the net.

Minutes later, Tione Tembo was called into action again as he made a brilliant save to deny Jack Chiona from scoring.

However, the Bankers could not be denied this time around when Zikani Kasambara nodded the ball into the net to level the scoreline.

The hosts were below par as they failed to tame Silver’s pace and they almost conceded when Chiona’s drive came off the woodwork.

The Bankers tried to snatch a win out of the game but Civil’s defence stood firm to deny the league leaders all the three points.

The result sees Silver Strikers’ lead being cut to two points with the Bankers having played a game more than the second placed Bullets who have 27 points from 12 games.

As for Civil, the defeat drops them into 4th position with 20 points from 11 games.