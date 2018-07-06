Mutharika snatches Chilima’s role

Malawi leader Peter Mutharika has reassigned functions of the Department of Disaster Management Affairs and National Public Events to the Office of President and Cabinet.

Vice President Saulos Chilima was the one responsible for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs but yesterday Mutharika took the role away from his deputy.

In a press statement, Chief Secretary to the Government Llyod Muhara said the Office of the President and Cabinet is now responsible for disaster management in Malawi.

Mutharika and Chilima seem to be in a rat and cat relationship after some members of the ruling

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said they want Chilima to be the party’s torchbearer ahead of next year’s elections and demanded Mutharika to step aside citing old age that is to make the incumbent leader not to deliver as expectedly.

Mutharika refused forcing the DPP faction to form the Chilima Movement.

Chilima has since dumped the ruling DPP and he is to contest for the presidential seat next year.