MDF spits vemon

Kamuzu Barracks defender Pempho Kansichiri and Malawi Armed Forces College (Mafco) forward Kalisto Kalinda have been banned from playing for any Malawi Defence Force (MDF) team for life.

The development comes after the two were engaged in a fight during a TNM Super League match involving their teams at Kasungu stadium last week in which both of them were red-carded.

MDF Spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya confirmed the upshot saying discipline is the mirror for the military teams and these two players lowered down the military standards.

Major Chiphwanya confirmed the development to one of Malawi’s daily papers.

“I can confirm that there is a directive that the two players should never feature for any army team. At MDF, discipline is core. We do not condone fighting among Soldiers. It is total indiscipline,” he said.

According to reports, the duo have been transfered from their respective units and they have also been demoted from their ranks.

The two players are yet to comment on the matter.

Kansichiri has been the key figure for KB ever since they won promotion into the top flight football in 2012.

Earlier last month, MDF fired Khuda Muyaba from the military following his public outburst in which he accused his bosses of nepotism.