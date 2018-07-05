Binwell Katinji South Africa bound

A window of opportunity has opened for Silver Strikers forward Binwell Katinji who has been offered a one month trial with South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Highlands Park Football Club, Malawi24 can reveal.

According to an official statement made available to this publication, Katinji is set to start his trials on 4th August and he is expected to leave for South Africa this month when teams will start preseason training.

This will be the first time for the forward to attend trials at a foreign club ever since he started his footballing career.

The South African club has already notified his parent club and the South African embassy of the trial.

However, the Central Bankers are yet to respond to Highlands Park’s request.

The PSL side got promoted into the top flight football league last season from the National First Division.

If he succeeds, Katinji will be the second Silver Strikers player to be sold within two years.

He will also be the fourth Silver Strikers player to join a South African club.