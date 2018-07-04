‘There will be no mud house in Malawi by 2024’ – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has said he will make sure that there is no mud house in Malawi by the time he leaves office if re-elected next year.

He made the remarks yesterday when closing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) national convention in Blantyre.

Mutharika mentioned various projects such as roads, hospitals and community colleges which his administration has implemented since 2014.

He then assured Malawians that his administration will continue building houses in rural areas.

“We have fulfilled half of the programs we promised and for the next five years we will complete the other programs. I want that by the time we leave in 2014 [2024] there should be no single mud house in the villages,” said Mutharika.

He added that his vision is to see all villages having brick houses roofed with iron sheets that do not leak. The president however did not say how this will be achieved.

Since 2014, Mutharika’s administration has been implementing the Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Program (DAHSP) also known as Malata and Cement subsidy.

In the 2018/19 budget, the project has been allocated K10 billion which is an increase of 14.3 percent from the 2017-18 figure of K7 billion.

Government hopes 8,000 will be built and rehabilitated over the one year period.

In 2014 the program started with a target of constructing 13,000 houses annually but according to published reports only 11,022 houses had been completed by mid-2017.