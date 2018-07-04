‘I am ready to stand for presidency in 2019’ – Chilima

Vice President Saulos Chilima has said he is ready to stand for presidency in the 2019 tripartite elections.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on Zodiak Television, Chilima said he is humbled that some people consider him as a person who can become president of the country.

“I am ready to stand for presidency in the 2019 tripartite elections if we follow a process that is transparent and democratic,” said Chilima.

He revealed that various organisations apart from the Chilima Movement have asked him to stand as a presidential candidate in the 2019 elections.

The vice president said he will make a decision on whether to accept the calls or not in the next 10 days. He added that there is also a need to make a decision on how the group will move forward if he accepts the call.

“Are we going to go as an independent candidate or a candidate for a political grouping, be it a political party or a coalition,” said Chilima.

He also said he wishes for a transformed Malawi where things are different.

During the interview, Chilima also claimed that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) does not want him to become president of the country.

”I think I am the last person they would want to become president in DPP,” said Chilima.