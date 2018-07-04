Dausi tells JB to stop complaining about benefits

Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has told former President Joyce Banda to stop complaining about her benefits saying she is not special.

Dausi told the local press that Banda should follow government procedures in order to receive her benefits.

“What is so special with Joyce Banda that she always complains about her benefits? She will not get anything from government through complaints. Let her follow State etiquette and protocol, and follow up with relevant authorities,” he said.

Banda who ruled Malawi from 2012 to 2014 told the media through her spokesperson that she is using personal vehicles as government is yet to give her vehicles.

Banda’s spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya said government has also disarmed the former president’s security personnel.

Government however gave the former Malawi leader a house and it also pays her K1.1 million as monthly retirement benefits.

Malawi will hold tripartite elections next year and the former president is expected to be the torchbearer for her People’s Party.